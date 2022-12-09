Friday, December 9, 2022

Using artificial intelligence to solve seagrass scarring and other problems, plus more UF/IFAS news


 

Timely News: New Year's resolutions incoming! Whether the goals are related to your health, wallet, garden, or the environment, UF/IFAS has experts in a range of topics your audience may enjoy.

  
   
 
     
     
  

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

Multi-institutional study to use AI to learn extent of seagrass scarring in Tampa Bay

Scientists from the University of Florida, Auburn University and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program also offer tips to minimize damage to this precious resource. Download here > Contact > 

‘LIFT AI’ projects show commitment to using artificial intelligence to help solve problems

Faster plant breeding and improved mosquito surveillance are among the 11 projects collectively awarded $261,723 by the UF/IFAS Dean for Research Office to solve practical problems via artificial intelligence. Download here > Contact > 

'Food is Our Middle Name' podcast: What’s the deal with…farm technology?

UF/IFAS experts Kati Migliaccio and Nathan Boyd sit down with host Tory Moore to discuss the latest and greatest in farming technology. Listen now on your favorite podcast platform. Contact >

 

  
 
     
  

Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.

  
   
  

Serie de Ahorros para el Consumidor: Cinco maneras de ahorrar en tarifas bancarias

Carol Roberts dice que debemos ser consumidores inteligentes al elegir la mejor opción para nuestras necesidades económicas. Contacto >


In English: Five ways to save on banking, avoid feesMore "Find Your Frugal" > Contact >

Consejos para administrar su dinero durante las festividades

No permita que los gastos excesivos en regalos, alimentos, decoraciones y compras que no sean regalos le añadan estrés a sus fiestas. Contacto >

 
  
 
     
  

More from UF/IFAS Communications

Our blogs share knowledge: A landscape guide for new Florida residents

The Sunshine State gains 1,000 new residents a day, and UF/IFAS Extension then fields many of their landscaping questions. Contact >

Video stories: Eyes on Seagrass program

Across Florida, Sea Grant researchers and Extension agents are mobilizing volunteers to collect scientific data needed to keep ‘eyes’ on the health and abundance of the state's vital seagrasses. Contact >

Visual learning: What do Florida and Georgia residents know about water?

Determining what the public knows about water science in their region is key to effective water communication. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
