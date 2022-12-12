December Update from the Apalachicola Bay System Initiative

Dr. Stewart Merrill presented information on parasitism and disease of eastern oysters. Dermo disease is well known for causing mass mortality in oysters along the Eastern seaboard. While we know the disease is here in Apalachicola Bay, how this disease affects our local oysters is less clear. Dermo disease is caused by the single-celled protozoan parasite Perkinsus marinus that infects the blood cells and tissues of the oyster (see the picture to the right), and Dr. Stewart Merrill will be running experiments to investigate how Dermo impacts oyster feeding, growth, and survival. Additionally, Dr. Stewart Merrill has found evidence of a flatworm parasite in Apalachicola oysters - Bucephalus sp. This parasite lives in the oyster gonads and literally castrates the oyster, potentially causing spawning problems. Once this parasite takes
