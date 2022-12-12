The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow as part of a study to better understand the impacts of long-term stored vessels.
A “long-term stored vessel” is a boat on state waters that is not under the supervision of a person capable of operating, maintaining or moving it from one location to another and that has remained anchored or moored outside of a public mooring field for at least 30 days out of a 60-day period.
The intent of the project is to investigate whether, and to what extent, long-term stored vessels contribute to the number of derelict and abandoned vessels on Florida’s waters.
It will also look at the impacts of long-term stored vessels on local and state economies, public safety, public boat ramps, staging docks, and public marinas during and after significant tropical storm and hurricane events.
The virtual hearing will be held on Tuesday, December the 13th at 6 PM.
You can register for the virtual hearing on-line at www.vesselstudy.com
The meeting will begin with a formal presentation from subject matter experts and will conclude with a question-and-answer session.
