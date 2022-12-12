Monday, December 12, 2022

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce has been recognized by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals for its marketing efforts for two local events.

 

The Association recognized Florida’s top chambers of commerce throughout the state for their outstanding achievement and precedence within the area of communications.

 

The awards were presented at the organization’s Annual Conference in Ocala.

 

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce recognized for Member Communication / Marketing for the 2021 Chamber Bucks program.

 

The Chamber bucks program provided visitors with certificates worth 10 dollars that could be spent at over 50 participating stores and restaurants.

 

The chamber also received the CVB Communications / Marketing award for the 2022 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay.

 

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber has won nine Florida Association of Chamber Professionals communication awards in the past five years.

 

Chamber Executive director John Solomon said “knowing we continue to produce marketing and programs recognized on the state level is a great feeling and considering the size of our chamber compared to many others in attendance makes it even more special.



