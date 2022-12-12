The
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce has been recognized by the Florida
Association of Chamber Professionals for its marketing efforts for two local
events.
The
Association recognized Florida’s top chambers of commerce throughout the state
for their outstanding achievement and precedence within the area of
communications.
The
awards were presented at the organization’s Annual Conference in Ocala.
The
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce recognized for Member Communication / Marketing for the 2021 Chamber Bucks
program.
The
Chamber bucks program provided visitors with certificates worth 10 dollars that
could be spent at over 50 participating stores and restaurants.
The chamber also received the CVB
Communications / Marketing award for the 2022 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on
the Bay.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber has won nine Florida
Association of Chamber Professionals
communication awards in the past five years.
Chamber Executive director John Solomon said “knowing
we continue to produce marketing and programs recognized on the state level is
a great feeling and considering the size of our chamber compared to many others
in attendance makes it even more special.
