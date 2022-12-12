Parents of kindergarten students across Florida will be better able to protect their children using Child ID kits that will be provided free of charge to every school district in the state.
Child ID kits make it easier for parents to collect identifying information by easily recording the physical characteristics, photographs, fingerprints and DNA of their children on identification cards that are kept at home by the parent or guardian if ever needed.
Children’s appearances change rapidly, and simple alterations in clothes or hair make identification difficult.
The ID Kit includes a section for a current photograph, as well as space for recording descriptions and measurements.
The kits are an important tool to assist law enforcement in finding missing children.
According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children go missing each year in the U.S.—one every 40 seconds.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said more than 25,000 incidences of missing children were reported to Florida law enforcement agencies in 2021.
Approximately 250,000 kits will be provided to all Florida school districts for distribution to public, private and charter schools for the parents of kindergarten students.
Child ID kits make it easier for parents to collect identifying information by easily recording the physical characteristics, photographs, fingerprints and DNA of their children on identification cards that are kept at home by the parent or guardian if ever needed.
Children’s appearances change rapidly, and simple alterations in clothes or hair make identification difficult.
The ID Kit includes a section for a current photograph, as well as space for recording descriptions and measurements.
The kits are an important tool to assist law enforcement in finding missing children.
According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children go missing each year in the U.S.—one every 40 seconds.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said more than 25,000 incidences of missing children were reported to Florida law enforcement agencies in 2021.
Approximately 250,000 kits will be provided to all Florida school districts for distribution to public, private and charter schools for the parents of kindergarten students.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment