NOAA Fisheries Will Withhold a Portion of the 2023 Gag Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) Allocation in Anticipation of a Quota Reduction

Why is the Quota Reduction Occurring?
- A 2021 stock assessment of Gulf gag (SEDAR 72 updated) indicated there were too few fish (overfished) and that too many fish were being caught (overfishing taking place).
- In January 2022, NOAA Fisheries sent a letter to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council (Council) stating that gag were overfished, and that a plan to rebuild the gag stock needed to be developed and implemented within two years of the notification (i.e. by January 26, 2024).
- Because of the poor condition of the gag stock, NOAA Fisheries and the Council recognized the urgency of reducing fishing pressure on gag prior implementation of the rebuilding plan in 2024
- In order to reduce overfishing while the gag rebuilding plan is being developed, the Council recommended at its June 2022 meeting that temporary measures be put in place for the 2023 fishing year to reduce fishing effort and catch of gag.
Will I be Able to Comment on the Proposed Reduction in Harvest?
- Yes, NOAA Fisheries will be publishing a proposed rule for the Gulf gag Interim Measures in early 2023.
- The public will be able to comment on the proposed rule after it publishes.
- Comments on the proposed rule will be used in making a determination on the final rule.
Where can I find more information on the gag Interim Measures?
- Contact NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office
By Mail: Daniel Luers
NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office
Sustainable Fisheries Division
263 13th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701-5505
By FAX: (727) 824-5308
By Phone: (727) 824-5305
The Gulf Gag Interim Measures may be found online at the NOAA Fisheries Southeast Regional Office Web site at: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/action/interim-action-reduce-overfishing-gag-gulf-mexico
