Check out what has been happening in Franklin County government lately!

Annually the Florida Association of Counties asks for photo submissions for their yearly calendar. FAC President and Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine chose the theme of Keep Calm and Love Water for this year's calendar. This Franklin County picture was selected for the month of March 2023.
Photo Credit: Marlon Davey
Catching Up!
I appreciate everyone in District 1 and the patience they have had with the Commission and me during this time. It has been a while now since I have put together a newsletter. Some big projects are happening now, and some will be in the coming months. I am highlighting some of the recently completed smaller projects.
Serving and giving back to the St. George Island and Eastpoint communities is a privilege.
Hurricane Michael related repairs and improvements
SGI Boat Ramp Repairs & Improvements
Over the last couple of months, Franklin County has made several repairs and improvements to the SGI Fishing Pier area. These photos include some before and after pictures of that work. Additionally, we are in the middle stages of getting a design permitted to include a floating attached wave attenuation wall at this ramp. Ask anyone that has used this ramp about how things get there with an east wind! Also among the recent improvements, Jason White Construction performed the repairs
for ADA accessibility for the fishing pier.
Eastpoint Fishing Pier Restrooms and Parking
The County recently reopened the Eastpoint Fishing Pier parking area and restrooms. They say that hindsight is always 20/20. Had we known FEMA would have taken as long as they did to distribute Hurricane Michael repair funds, we would not have asked for mitigation funds. Mitigation funds help harden the parking area and restrooms from future storm events.
Now we need to add some restrooms on the SGI side as well. More on that later.
Upcoming SGI Stormwater Project
The design of the SGI Stormwater project shown in these pictures encompasses the area from 3rd Street East to 3rd Street West. This multimillion-dollar plan includes improved drainage, road paving, and a third retention pond.
As part of what is needed to do the plan, Franklin County will be assuming Franklin Boulevard from the State of Florida. The Island Drive & Franklin Boulevard paving project for 2025 and the FDOT funding for it is around 3.2 million dollars.
Eastpoint Dredge Project
Berm Construction underway
The Eastpoint Channel Dredging is about the end of the first stage: building the berm. The berm constructed outside the channel gives the boundary to hold the dredged material. The finished product resembling the Two Mile channel will be about a twenty-six-acre island. This island should provide added protection for the Eastpoint shoreline for many years.
Happy Birthday Franklin County!
Franklin County recently celebrated a birthday! Our friends from the Florida Association of Counties sent us the picture. Thank you for remembering Franklin County. Our membership in the Association provides many benefits to the citizens of Franklin County!
