Franklin County Commissioners this month opened qualifications from 4 companies interested in providing civil engineering services for an upcoming project to widen and resurface a portion of County Road 67.
The proposed work will extend about 2 miles from the Crooked River Bridge to State Forest Road 166.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes, the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
4 companies provided qualifications for the engineering work.
They will be considered by a committee who will report back to the county commission next week.
