Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: WINDMARK BEACH NORTH PHASE 3
Location Id: 386049
Location Name: WINDMARK BEACH NORTH (MULTIPLE PHASES)
County: Gulf
Application Number: 386049-006
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: CASA DEL MAR SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 429105
Location Name: CAS DEL MAR SUBDIVISION
County: Franklin
Application Number: 429105-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CAS DEL MAR SUBDIVISION
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: BEAULIEU - SF RESIDENCE
Location Id: 429103
Location Name: BEAULIEU -SF RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 429103-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: BEAULIEU -SF RESIDENCE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment