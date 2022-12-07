The Friends of the Apalachicola Margaret Key Public library received a check this week for nearly 15 thousand dollars from money raised during this year’s Porch Fest Apalach event.
Porch Fest was held in October; it is a one-day celebration of music where over 25 bands and 60 performers took over stages and porches around Apalachicola to perform for hundreds of people.
This was the third year of the event, which was first started during the pandemic as a way for people to get outside and safely enjoy live music.
The event raises money through sponsorships and donations and this year raised 14, 800 dollars.
This year the charity for Porch Fest Apalach, was PALS, which is the Friends of the Apalachicola Public Library.
The money will be used to help enhance the Arts and Music offerings at the library.
Porch Fest was held in October; it is a one-day celebration of music where over 25 bands and 60 performers took over stages and porches around Apalachicola to perform for hundreds of people.
This was the third year of the event, which was first started during the pandemic as a way for people to get outside and safely enjoy live music.
The event raises money through sponsorships and donations and this year raised 14, 800 dollars.
This year the charity for Porch Fest Apalach, was PALS, which is the Friends of the Apalachicola Public Library.
The money will be used to help enhance the Arts and Music offerings at the library.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment