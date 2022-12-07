The Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy Florida announced a new collaboration to fund the installation of 121 water bottle refilling stations at 85 Florida state parks.
That includes the state parks on St. George Island and at Cape San Blas.
The purpose of the effort is to decrease single-use water bottles thrown away at landfills and reduce plastic litter along trails, at campsites, on beaches and in Florida's waterways.
These stations are now in service throughout state parks from Destin to the Florida Keys and can be found at campgrounds, trailheads, visitor centers, restrooms and other locations at state parks.
Each station tracks the number of water bottles saved so visitors can measure their waste reduction impact.
Duke Energy Florida provided a $175,000 grant to help with purchase and installation.
The remainder of the nearly $200,000 project was funded through revenue generated by the foundation’s “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate that debuted earlier this year.
In 2021, Florida’s state parks and trails hosted more than 31 million visitors.
That includes the state parks on St. George Island and at Cape San Blas.
The purpose of the effort is to decrease single-use water bottles thrown away at landfills and reduce plastic litter along trails, at campsites, on beaches and in Florida's waterways.
These stations are now in service throughout state parks from Destin to the Florida Keys and can be found at campgrounds, trailheads, visitor centers, restrooms and other locations at state parks.
Each station tracks the number of water bottles saved so visitors can measure their waste reduction impact.
Duke Energy Florida provided a $175,000 grant to help with purchase and installation.
The remainder of the nearly $200,000 project was funded through revenue generated by the foundation’s “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate that debuted earlier this year.
In 2021, Florida’s state parks and trails hosted more than 31 million visitors.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment