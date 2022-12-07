The Franklin County School has announced its Seahawk Faculty and Staff of the year.
Tara Klink, who teaches high school science for grades 9 through 12, was named the Franklin County School Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Lacey Hamm, who teaches 5th grade and also serves as the school’s testing coordinator, was selected Elementary Teacher of the year and Robert Gorecki was named Rookie Teacher of the Year.
Brittany Pichardo is the school’s Support Employee of the Year.
Ms. Annie
"Becky" Banks, custodian at the Franklin County Learning Center, was
named Support Employee of the year there.
