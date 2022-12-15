Franklin County Commissioner Cheryl
Sanders has been named to represent Franklin County on the Wilderness Coast
library board.
She will replace Bert Boldt who lost
his re-election bid this year.
The Wilderness Coast Public Libraries
system was established in 1992 to help provide services for the public library
systems in Wakulla, Jefferson and Franklin counties.
The WILDerness coast system serves over
50,000 residents in the three counties with a combined collection of approximately
135,000 items in its four libraries.
The group also provides technical
services to the libraries through high-speed internet connections.
