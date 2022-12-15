Franklin County is now seeking construction bids on a project to
renovate the wayside park at Carrabelle Beach.
The
wayside park was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ and
eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.
The
pavilions and restroom building there have neared a critical point with the
deterioration of the concrete picnic pavilions.
The
Florida Historic Preservation Grant Administrator has now given approval for
the county to proceed with advertising for the construction bids for the
project.
Bids for the project will be due by
Friday, January 13th.
