Franklin County is now seeking construction bids on a project to renovate the wayside park at Carrabelle Beach.

 

The wayside park was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ and eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.

 

The pavilions and restroom building there have neared a critical point with the deterioration of the concrete picnic pavilions.

 

The Florida Historic Preservation Grant Administrator has now given approval for the county to proceed with advertising for the construction bids for the project.

 

Bids for the project will be due by Friday, January 13th.

 



