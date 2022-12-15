Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County this week.
The algae were found in background concentrations in one sample taken this week.
The exact location of the sample was not released, but will be when the state releases its weekly red tide report on Friday.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.
