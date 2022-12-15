Franklin County Commissioners plan to do some repairs and upgrades to Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint.
Hickory Dip is a little over a third of a milelong and connects North Bayshore Drive to Old Ferry Dock Road.
It is a mostly residential neighborhood, though it also is the entrance to the Franklin County Public Library.
The commission this month approved a 44-thousand-dollar grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program.
The money will allow the county to hire an engineer to survey, design, permit, and prepare construction plans for the project.
The project will widen Hickory Dip Road from 18’ to 24’, as well as add pavement markings and upgrade signage.
Drainage improvements will include the replacement of dual 36” cross drains at Indian Creek.
Roadway drainage will also be evaluated to determine if additional ditches, side drains, and cross drains are needed.
