NOAA Fisheries FishNews — December 15

DECEMBER 15, 2022

2022 Recap: Your Favorite Marine Life Stories, Photos, Podcasts, and Videos

parrotfish-750x500

View our most popular stories, photos, podcasts, and videos of 2022.

Nearly $105 Million in Fish Passage Funding Recommended Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Including Significant Funding for Tribes

penobscot-veazie-dam-removal-credit-Penobscot-River-Restoration-Trust-750x500

Thirty-six new projects will reopen migratory pathways, restore access to healthy habitat for fish, and build tribal capacity to participate in developing and implementing fish passage projects.

NOAA's National Marine Ecosystem Status Website Is Updated With Key Indicators

NOAA is pleased to share updates to the National Marine Ecosystem Status website, including the 2022 Status of U.S. Marine and Great Lakes Ecosystems, which shows changes across many key indicators including sea surface temperature, marine species distribution, coastal economies, and more. This is also the first time NOAA has adopted an agency-wide indicator to measure marine heatwaves. The website provides a starting point for people to explore the status of U.S. marine ecosystems, the Great Lakes, and the nation.

Southeast

50 Years: Celebrating the History of the Southeast Region Headboat Survey

750X500-SEFSC-SRHS-old-headboat-catch

Looking back at the history of the Southeast Region Headboat Survey as we celebrate its 50th anniversary.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Celebrate Winter With Four New Paper Snowflake Templates

750x500-2022-whsa-snowflake-graphic-nefsc

Celebrate the most wonderful time of year with our adorable Woods Hole Science Aquarium paper snowflakes! Enjoy four new designs inspired by a few of our aquarium residents: Atlantic cod, chain dogfish, common spider crab, and diamondback terrapin.

Upcoming Deadlines

December 31: Comments due for Updates to the National Policy for Saltwater Recreational Fisheries

January 17: Nominations due for Marine and Coastal Area-Based Management Advisory Committee

January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment

January 27: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training (Gulf B-WET) Program Funding Opportunity

February 10: Applications due 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program

February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity

February 15: Applications due for Fiscal year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program

Upcoming Events

December 12–15: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

December 17: Santa Visits the Woods Hole Science Aquarium for Special Holiday Events

January 10–16: FY 2023 New England B-WET Funding Opportunity Informational Sessions

January 12: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients - Honolulu

February 7: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients - St. Petersburg

Federal Register Actions

