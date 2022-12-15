NOAA Fisheries FishNews — December 15

Upcoming Deadlines
December 31: Comments due for Updates to the National Policy for Saltwater Recreational Fisheries
January 17: Nominations due for Marine and Coastal Area-Based Management Advisory Committee
January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment
January 27: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training (Gulf B-WET) Program Funding Opportunity
February 10: Applications due 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program
February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity
February 15: Applications due for Fiscal year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program
View more news and announcements
No comments:
Post a Comment