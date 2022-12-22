Franklin County Commissioners this week recognized the 2022 Teeny Seahawks Football team.
The Seahawks were this year’s Big Bend Super Bowl Champions.
The team is made up of 6 to 8-year old boys from around the county.
The team won every game they played this year; beating every team but one by double digits.
And they won a trophy that was almost as tall as most of the players.
You can see the trophy for yourself.
It is now on display in the foyer at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
