Franklin County has been awarded 700 thousand dollars through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program.

 

The money will allow Franklin County to rehabilitate or replace homes of 10 low- to moderate-income households.

 

The City of Sopchoppy was awarded 600 thousand dollars through the same program to conduct improvements to 335 linear feet of flood and drainage infrastructure.

 

The Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program provides funding for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements.  



