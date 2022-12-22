Franklin
County has been awarded 700 thousand dollars through the Florida Small
Cities Community Development Block Grant program.
The
money will allow Franklin County to rehabilitate or replace homes of 10 low- to
moderate-income households.
The
City of Sopchoppy was awarded 600 thousand dollars through the same program to
conduct improvements to 335 linear feet of flood and drainage infrastructure.
The
Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program provides funding
for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing
rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements.
