Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to hire Jennifer Daniels as Franklin County’s next Emergency Management Director.
Jennifer will replace Pam Brownell who plans to retire from the job on January the 2nd.
Miss Brownell recommended Jennifer Daniels as her replacement, pointing out that the position of Director of Emergency Management requires specific training and experience that Jennifer Daniels has completed.
Also, both the State and Federal Grants, which fund over half of the Emergency Management department, is tied to staff having completed the Advanced Professional Development Series.
Jennifer holds her Florida Professional Emergency Manager certification and has completed the FEMA Public Assistance training as well.
Along with her advanced training she has 9 years of experience in the Emergency Management Field and 2 years of experience as the Deputy Director which includes working Major Hurricanes Michael, Irma, & Hermine as well as the COVID 19 Pandemic.
