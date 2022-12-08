The courthouse annex in Carrabelle is looking a little better these days.
At the request of Commissioner Jessica Ward, the county recently undertook a project to clean up the grounds around the annex.
She said she would like to see the grounds at the annex location maintained as well as the courthouse location in Apalachicola as both properties are a reflection of the county and should be treated as such.
Since she made the request, the exterior of the building and sidewalks have been power-washed, landscape maintenance including cleaning and trimming has been done, and the building is decorated for the Christmas season.
The county will also hire the company PlanItGreen to trim all the cherry laurels and remove existing shrubs.
They will then re-bed the grounds with new plants, and mulch all the beds with Bahama rocks.
The company will also upgrade the irrigation system at the annex.
Once all of that work is complete, the County will engage Mr. Ray Messer to maintain the new landscaped system.
