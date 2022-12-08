The Franklin County extension program provided over 1600
pounds of peanut butter to local food banks through the Peanut Butter
Challenge.
Each year University of Florida/IFAS faculty from across
Florida, in concert with the North Florida Peanut Producer’s Association,
conduct the Peanut Butter Challenge where they collect peanut butter which is
then given to food pantries across the state.
Collection sites are set up around the county; donation sites
this year included the
Baptist School in Apalachicola, The Apalachicola Bay Charter School, The
Franklin County School, Gander's Hardware in Carrabelle and the Sportsman's
Lodge in Eastpoint.
The Franklin County School was especially successful,
collecting over 550 pounds of peanut butter on its own.
About 820 pounds of peanut butter was collected through all
of the collection sites.
The Florida Peanut Producers Association matched the
donations, bringing the grand total to 1627 pounds going to local food banks.
The food donations are very useful, especially this time of
year.
Franklin County ranks above the State average in the percent
of residents experiencing food insecurity and households with an income below
200% of the Federal Poverty Level.
