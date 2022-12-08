Pictures taken in Franklin and Wakulla Counties have been selected to be featured in the Florida Association of Counties 2023 calendar.
The theme of the calendar is “Keep Calm and Love Water” and will feature some of Florida’s beautiful bodies of water.
Every year the Florida Association of Counties opens a contest to all of Florida's 67 counties to be one of the fifteen featured in their annual calendar.
This year over 500 photos were submitted from 52 Florida counties.
Franklin County’s photo was taken by photographer Marlon Davey, it will be the March picture on the Calendar.
Wakulla County was selected as October 2023.
The Annual Calendar is distributed at no cost to county commissioners and key staff in Florida’s 67 counties.
In addition, the calendar is available for purchase from the Florida Association of Counties website.
