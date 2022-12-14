Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to construct a new dune walkover at 3rd street west on St. George Island

Last week the county commission opened construction bids for the walkover – the project was actually approved months ago, but the county had to wait for the end of sea turtle nesting season before construction could begin.

 

The walkover will be between the Villas and the first residential home on the island.

 

It will be 6 feet wide and about 188 feet long.

 

It is the last public access point in the island commercial district where the county has not yet installed a dune walkover.

 

The construction of the project is being funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.

 

Only one company bid on the project at a cost of nearly 188 thousand dollars, which is more than the county expected.

 

The bid is currently being reviewed by the project engineers who will make a recommendation to the county commission next week.

 



