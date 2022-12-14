Gulf Coast State College is now taking applications for its Spring
2023 Education Encore program.
The Education Encore program is for people, particularly
seniors, who would like to keep learning, but don't need the hassle of grades
and tests.
Students
can choose from a variety of personal enrichment and development courses
offered in-person, selecting from over 28 diverse courses, from
Beginning Bridge to How to Interpret the Bible.
The
program is offered for six consecutive Fridays from Friday, January 20, to
Friday, February 24 at the Panama City Campus.
The fee for the program is $125.
You can get more information and view the digital catalog,
at www.gulfcoast.edu/Encore
