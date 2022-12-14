Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Gulf Coast State College is now taking applications for its Spring 2023 Education Encore program.

 

The Education Encore program is for people, particularly seniors, who would like to keep learning, but don't need the hassle of grades and tests.

 

Students can choose from a variety of personal enrichment and development courses offered in-person, selecting from over 28 diverse courses, from Beginning Bridge to How to Interpret the Bible.

 

The program is offered for six consecutive Fridays from Friday, January 20, to Friday, February 24 at the Panama City Campus.

 

The fee for the program is $125. 

 

You can get more information and view the digital catalog, at www.gulfcoast.edu/Encore 

 



at

