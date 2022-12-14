Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Tyndall Federal Credit Union returned $13.7 million dollars of profits to its members

Tyndall Federal Credit Union returned $13.7 million dollars of profits to its members.

 

The profit-sharing payout was distributed among more than 70,000 qualifying members and deposited directly into their savings accounts.

 

Tyndall’s year-end “Giveback” profit share is among the largest in the country and rewards

members proportionally for their participation with the Credit Union.

 

Individual amounts were calculated based on which online banking services and loans members used, and ranged from $70 to $420.

.

While commercial banks typically return profit to shareholders, Credit Unions are member-

owned financial cooperatives and returns profits to members.

 

Over the past five years, Tyndall has returned $40 million back to its members as profit sharing and storm aid.

 

In addition, the credit union’s support for the community includes disbursing more than $150,000 in community grants and offering its staff 4,000 hours for community volunteer service.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment