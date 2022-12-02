Friday, December 2, 2022

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County

Mark your calendar for First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


Bellou2

The Joe Center for the Arts

About Beach

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

The Sugar Shack

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange


We look forward to seeing you on Reid Avenue!


Taproot and The Gulf County Sheriff's Office have teamed up to bring you another First Friday. Taproot will provide refreshments in exchange for donations to The Sheriff's Office Toy Drive.


Additionally, we will have live music from 8-11 PM by Salt Rock Duo!


﻿Enjoy a cold beverage, great live music, and help a family for the holidays!

Happy Birthday to us!


﻿Hope you can join us for the 1 Year Anniversary Celebration at WindMark Beach Bruno's Pizza on Saturday, December 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST!


Enjoy 1/2 off the entire menu, live music, giveaways and more! The first 20 orders will receive a free shirt or hate.


Activities include:

-Live Music

-Pizza Eating Contest

-Kids Arts & Crafts

-Face Painting

-And more!


This event is FREE and open to the public. We can't wait to celebrate a great first year of business with our amazing customers!


The Best New Years' Party on the Coast is Here! This Years Party will feature live music by local favorites Flabbergasted, a champagne toast at midnight, a photo booth, drink specials, and MORE! Come enjoy a great cold beverage, a great view of the fireworks, and help us RING IN THE NEW YEAR! BAR OPENS AT NOON, MUSIC FROM 7-11 PM, FIREWORKS AT 10PM!




﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

