Bring the family to Lighthouse Park on St. George Island this
evening and celebrate the Christmas season Island Style at the annual St.
George Island Lighting of the Palms.
The evening will begin with a big golf cart parade at 5:30,
followed by the lighting of the palm trees at dusk.
Lighthouse Park will become a children's fantasy land with
lots of Christmas crafts and games, hot chocolate and cookies, books and gifts
and a lot more
Kids can visit with Santa and mail a letter to the North
Pole.
Plus, there will be drinks, hot dogs and chips for everyone.
