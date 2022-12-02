Friday, December 2, 2022

Bring the family to Lighthouse Park on St. George Island this evening and celebrate the Christmas season Island Style at the annual St. George Island Lighting of the Palms.

 

The evening will begin with a big golf cart parade at 5:30, followed by the lighting of the palm trees at dusk.

 

Lighthouse Park will become a children's fantasy land with lots of Christmas crafts and games, hot chocolate and cookies, books and gifts and a lot more

 

Kids can visit with Santa and mail a letter to the North Pole.

 

Plus, there will be drinks, hot dogs and chips for everyone.



