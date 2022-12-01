Holiday events coming up

Ilse Newell presents A Baroque Christmas
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts presents Tallahassee Bach Parley, A Baroque Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 Sixth Street, Apalachicola. Admission is $20 per person, with open seating. Start your holiday season with this inspiring concert of Baroque Era Christmas music, done with a fresh sound. Includes classical pieces by Bach and Schmelzer, all played on period instruments. A reception will be held in Benedict Hall next door to the church after the concert. Tickets are available in advance through Eventbrite at www.inconcertapalachicola.org. Or, pay a cash donation at the door.
Eastpoint Christmas Parade and Celebration
The Eastpoint Christmas Parade and Celebration is on Friday, Dec. 9 starting at 4:30 p.m. This spirited parade travels down Highway 98 from Seller’s Plaza to Fisherman’s Choice, followed by a visit with Santa at the firehouse.
Carrabelle’s Holiday on the Harbor
The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 8 p.m. in downtown Carrabelle on the harbor along Marine Street.
This free, family-friendly street festival features children’s activities, arts and crafts, food and drink, live entertainment, a lighted boat parade and a fireworks finale. New this year there will be a Children’s Petting Zoo, in addition to the bouncy house, and a huge inflatable slide. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take a mini-train ride, enjoy face painting and a book giveaway by Bring Me a Book Franklin.
Bay Area Choral to perform ‘It’s Christmas’
The Bay Area Choral Society will perform “It’s Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. The society will perform 10 pieces including two pieces by John Rutter that Director Dana Langford has chosen - “What Sweeter Music” and “Ensurientes” from Magnificat. The concert concludes with tunes such as The Drifters’ “White Christmas” and Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.” Dr. Ian Henning will accompany on piano. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online at Eventbrite.com; or by calling 850-247-2164.
Santa visits Margaret Key Library
Come see father Christmas at the library in Apalachicola! Thursday, December 15th from 3-5pm. A holiday meet and greet with shrimp boat Santa himself at 80 12th Street.
