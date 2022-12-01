Thursday, December 1, 2022

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — December 1

DECEMBER 1, 2022

Highlights

Swinomish Clam Garden to Bolster Littleneck Clam Populations

The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in Washington recently received NOAA funding to build the first modern clam garden in the United States. In doing so, the Swinomish Tribe is reviving a 3,500-year-old indigenous mariculture practice.

U.S. Leadership at ICCAT Contributes to Adoption of Historic Management Procedure for Atlantic Bluefin Tuna

U.S. leadership was instrumental in a landmark decision to adopt the first management procedure for Atlantic bluefin tuna at the 2022 annual meeting of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas. Key conservation measures for sea turtles were also adopted at the meeting.

Updated Guide for Educators on Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences

NOAA has published an updated guide that helps educators design Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences for students. The new Educator’s Guide to the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience features tools, worksheets, and information to help educators ensure that the students’ experiences are successful and their environmental literacy is enhanced.

West Coast

Habitat Restoration to Benefit Threatened Chinook Salmon in the Willamette River Basin

NOAA is supporting McKenzie River Trust and other community partners to restore floodplain connectivity along Finn Rock Reach, restoring important habitat for Chinook salmon.

New Voluntary Slowdown for Commercial Ships Aims to Quiet the Sound for Endangered Killer Whales

A new program called Quiet Sound aims to better understand and reduce the effects of large commercial vessels on the whales in Washington State. One of its five active projects is a seasonal voluntary slowdown of large ships. Reduced speed reduces underwater noise that interferes with killer whale foraging. This is the latest post from the Southern Resident Connections blog series.

Pacific Islands

How NOAA Prepares for Entanglements During Whale Season in Hawaiʻi

NOAA and partners go through rigorous training as they prepare to respond to whales in life-threatening entanglements.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Greater Atlantic Regional Dealer Permits Are Now Paperless

Greater Atlantic Region dealer permits for the 2022 permit year expire on December 31. As of October 17, the Greater Atlantic Region switched over to using Fish Online for all dealer permit renewals and are no longer mailing or accepting paper applications. If you have any permit renewal questions or would like a copy of your renewal notice, please contact the Greater Atlantic Region Permit Office at: (978) 282-8438 or via email at NMFS.GAR.Permits@noaa.gov. For Fish Online assistance/issues, please call the Helpdesk at (978) 281-9188.

Science Blog: Most Wow-Worthy 2022 Bottom Longline Survey Moments

Marine resource specialist Giovanni Gianesin asked fellow survey participants what their most wow-worthy moments were this fall. From eerie fog and a regurgitated octopus, to huge fish and a feeding frenzy, their answers do not disappoint! This is the latest blog post from the Field Fresh Blog: Science in Motion series.

Virginia’s Middle Peninsula: Projects Focus on Oysters, Shorelines, and More

The Middle Peninsula of Virginia was chosen as NOAA’s newest Habitat Focus Area a few months ago. A number of projects in this area are already making impressive progress.

Upcoming Deadlines

December 1: Deadline for Sea Grant Young Fishermen’s Development Grant Program letter of intent

December 4: Comments due for North Atlantic Right Whale and Offshore Wind Strategy

December 10: Public comment period extended for Incidental Take Regulations Proposed for Ocean Wind 1 Wind Energy Project 

December 31: Comments due for Updates to the National Policy for Saltwater Recreational Fisheries

January 17: Nominations due for Marine and Coastal Area-Based Management Advisory Committee

January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment

Upcoming Events

December 5–8: New England Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

December 5–8: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council 193rd Council Meeting

December 5–9: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

December 6–7: 180th Caribbean Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 8–14: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 12–15: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

Federal Register Actions

