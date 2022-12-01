NOAA Fisheries FishNews — December 1

Upcoming Deadlines
December 1: Deadline for Sea Grant Young Fishermen’s Development Grant Program letter of intent
December 4: Comments due for North Atlantic Right Whale and Offshore Wind Strategy
December 10: Public comment period extended for Incidental Take Regulations Proposed for Ocean Wind 1 Wind Energy Project
December 31: Comments due for Updates to the National Policy for Saltwater Recreational Fisheries
January 17: Nominations due for Marine and Coastal Area-Based Management Advisory Committee
January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment
