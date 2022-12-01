The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week gave final approval to add the striped newt to the state’s threatened species list.
The striped newt is found primarily in southern Georgia and northern Florida, including Wakulla County.
Significant population declines have been documented throughout the range of this native salamander since the year 2000.
Striped newts face a variety of threats, including habitat loss and alteration, Disease, Off-road vehicle impacts, and Changes in climate.
Efforts have been made to boost the population of these salamanders with repatriation research and restoration of documented breeding ponds.
The FWC received the most recent request to evaluate the striped newt in 2019 and staff completed the Biological Status Review Report in 2021 with the recommendation to list the species as threatened.
