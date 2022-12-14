Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Coastal Lotus offers a variety of Hatha, Vinyasa, gentle and power Vinyasa yoga classes for all levels along Florida’s Forgotten Coast.
Experience the magic of beach yoga, or book your indoor session at the beautiful Port St. Joe Garden Club, One Way Fitness Center, and Fit as a Fiddle Fitness Center!
Coastal Lotus also offers one-on-one and private group sessions to suit your schedule and your level of practice.
Melt away your stress and keep yourself strong and limber, contact Coastal Lotus today!
𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗼𝘁𝘂𝘀
several locations - visit website for more info
coastal.lotus75@gmail.com
901-355-3593
www.coastallotus.com
No comments:
Post a Comment