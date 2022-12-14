Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Coastal Lotus offers a variety of Hatha, Vinyasa, gentle and power Vinyasa yoga classes for all levels along Florida’s Forgotten Coast.


Experience the magic of beach yoga, or book your indoor session at the beautiful Port St. Joe Garden Club, One Way Fitness Center, and Fit as a Fiddle Fitness Center!


Coastal Lotus also offers one-on-one and private group sessions to suit your schedule and your level of practice.


Melt away your stress and keep yourself strong and limber, contact Coastal Lotus today!


𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗼𝘁𝘂𝘀

📍several locations - visit website for more info

📧 coastal.lotus75@gmail.com

☎️ 901-355-3593

🌐 www.coastallotus.com

The Forgotten Music Festival is a two-day event held in beautiful George Core Park in Port St. Joe, Florida and features an incredible line up of national and international touring roots music bands, as well as local selected arts and crafts vendors and a variety of food trucks.


Every year the festival attracts patrons from all over the country that come together for one big music party in the heart of the Forgotten Coast.



The 5th annual Forgotten Music Fest will be October 7 & 8, 2023. Stay tuned for official line up announcement and ticket sales.


For more information and how to sponsor this event please visit; www.forgottenmusicfestival.com

Forgotten Music Festival

📍George Core Park, Port St. Joe, FL

📧 info@forgottenmusicfestival.com

🌐www.forgottenmusicfestival.com

Old Florida is Your source for events & happenings along Florida's Forgotten Coast.


Check out Old Florida events calendar at www.olfl.org and plan your visit today!


at

