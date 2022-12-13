The holiday season is tough on
many families, but there is a way you can help through Duke Energy’s “Energy
Neighbor Fund.”
The Energy Neighbor Fund helps low-income people and families pay their home energy bills throughout the year.
The Energy Neighbor Fund
assists thousands of customers in Florida every year.
Since 2013 the program has
donated over 2 million dollars to help more than 15,000 eligible customers
cover their home energy bills.
Customers can donate to the
program online through their Duke Energy account or by mail.
Donations are matched
dollar-for-dollar by the Duke Energy Foundation up to 500 thousand dollars.
Customers in Franklin and
Wakulla Counties who need assistance with their home energy bills can contact
the Franklin’s Promise Coalition which is the local partner organization.
You can reach them at
850.653.3930.
Gulf County residents can
contact the Gulf County Senior Citizens Association at 850-229-8466.
https://www.duke-energy.com/community/customer-assistance-programs/energy-neighbor-fund/energy-assistance-resources-fl
No comments:
Post a Comment