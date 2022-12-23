Gulf Specimen is prepping for a stunning event!!
Every few years Mother Nature deals a difficult hand to sea turtles, in the form of unusually cold weather for an unusually long time.
When the temperature gets below 32 for more than a couple of
days these ectothermic (cold-blooded) reptiles are unable to function as they normally would.
In this weakened condition they are particularly vulnerable and may even die.
They may wash ashore, flounder at the surface, or exhibit other unusual behavior.
Three successive nights of temperatures in the 20’s may affect turtles so negatively that they may need rescue and rehab to get them back in optimal condition for survival.
The last cold stun event was in 2018 when over 1000 turtles were rescued from Port St. Joe Bay.
At GSML we were asked to help out with cold stun victims in Franklin and Wakulla counties.
Most of the turtles were young Green Turtles. Green turtles are feeding in sea grass beds in shallow waters that respond to drops in temperature more quickly than offshore waters.
We took in almost 50 turtles, all but three were Green Turtles.
Most of these turtles were later released, healthy and happy back into the Apalachee Bay.
Fewer than five had to be transferred to other turtle hospitals for further care.
If you encounter a sea turtle you that is compromised please contact us at 850-445-8618 or contact FWC directly at their Wildlife Alert Line 888-404-FWCC (3922) or send them a text to
Tip@MyFWC.com.
Those Contact numbers are:
GSML: 850-445-8618
FWC: 888-404-FWCC (3922)
Every few years Mother Nature deals a difficult hand to sea turtles, in the form of unusually cold weather for an unusually long time.
When the temperature gets below 32 for more than a couple of
days these ectothermic (cold-blooded) reptiles are unable to function as they normally would.
In this weakened condition they are particularly vulnerable and may even die.
They may wash ashore, flounder at the surface, or exhibit other unusual behavior.
Three successive nights of temperatures in the 20’s may affect turtles so negatively that they may need rescue and rehab to get them back in optimal condition for survival.
The last cold stun event was in 2018 when over 1000 turtles were rescued from Port St. Joe Bay.
At GSML we were asked to help out with cold stun victims in Franklin and Wakulla counties.
Most of the turtles were young Green Turtles. Green turtles are feeding in sea grass beds in shallow waters that respond to drops in temperature more quickly than offshore waters.
We took in almost 50 turtles, all but three were Green Turtles.
Most of these turtles were later released, healthy and happy back into the Apalachee Bay.
Fewer than five had to be transferred to other turtle hospitals for further care.
If you encounter a sea turtle you that is compromised please contact us at 850-445-8618 or contact FWC directly at their Wildlife Alert Line 888-404-FWCC (3922) or send them a text to
Tip@MyFWC.com.
Those Contact numbers are:
GSML: 850-445-8618
FWC: 888-404-FWCC (3922)
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment