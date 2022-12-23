Vrooman Park in Eastpoint will soon be getting some new lighting and other upgrades.
The light poles at Vrooman Park have been leaning since Hurricane Michael and many of the light fixtures were damaged by the storm.
Franklin County has received $355,000 as part of a Hurricane Michael Assistance Grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the replacement of the ballfield lights at Vrooman Park.
The County recently approved a quote from a company called Musco Sports Lighting to install energy efficient, programmable, wind-rated sports lighting at a price of 358 thousand dollars.
The price includes all equipment and the labor needed for the removal of the old poles and the installation of the new equipment including upgrades to the existing electrical supply panels for three baseball fields at the Vrooman Park complex.
Vrooman Park has also received funding for drainage and ADA access improvements.
The light poles at Vrooman Park have been leaning since Hurricane Michael and many of the light fixtures were damaged by the storm.
Franklin County has received $355,000 as part of a Hurricane Michael Assistance Grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the replacement of the ballfield lights at Vrooman Park.
The County recently approved a quote from a company called Musco Sports Lighting to install energy efficient, programmable, wind-rated sports lighting at a price of 358 thousand dollars.
The price includes all equipment and the labor needed for the removal of the old poles and the installation of the new equipment including upgrades to the existing electrical supply panels for three baseball fields at the Vrooman Park complex.
Vrooman Park has also received funding for drainage and ADA access improvements.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment