September was a very good
month for tourism in Franklin County.
Franklin County Tourist
Development Council Director John Solomon reported last week that tourist tax
collections for the month of September was over 236 thousand dollars.
That’s the highest ever collections
for the month of September.
The total collections for the 2022-2023
fiscal year which ended September 30th was also a record.
Solomon said the TDC collected
just under 3.5 million dollars during the last fiscal year, an increase of over
a million dollars from the year before.
The collections represent 3
percent of revenues from all rental homes and hotel rooms in the county.
Money collected through the
local visitor tax is reinvested in local tourism through advertising as well as
increased amenities and other tourist related projects in the county.
