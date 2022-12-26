Monday, December 26, 2022

September was a very good month for tourism in Franklin County

September was a very good month for tourism in Franklin County.

 

Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported last week that tourist tax collections for the month of September was over 236 thousand dollars.

 

That’s the highest ever collections for the month of September.

 

The total collections for the 2022-2023 fiscal year which ended September 30th was also a record.

 

Solomon said the TDC collected just under 3.5 million dollars during the last fiscal year, an increase of over a million dollars from the year before.

 

The collections represent 3 percent of revenues from all rental homes and hotel rooms in the county.

 

Money collected through the local visitor tax is reinvested in local tourism through advertising as well as increased amenities and other tourist related projects in the county.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment