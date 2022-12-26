After the heavy freeze over the weekend, people are being asked to look out for pelicans in distress.
Whenever there is a freeze of this magnitude it distresses wildlife especially pelicans.
Please be on the lookout for wildlife that looks like they may be in some kind of distress especially Brown Pelicans.
They may be lethargic or it may seem unusual where they are or that they don't fly away when approached.
Many are starving and may even have frozen feet and pouches.
To report wildlife needing help they can contact FWC at the Wildlife Alert hotline 24/7 at 888-404-3922.
