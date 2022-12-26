The 2023 Butts and Clucks event is looking for
sponsors and this would be a great year for your business to get involved as
the event will be highlighted on a series on the Food Network next year.
TDC Director John Solomon told county commissioners
last week that the
2023 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off that will be held January 19th thru the 21st
will have the Food Network filming an episode of an upcoming series.
The Franklin County episode is scheduled to air in
July of 2023.
He said the cook-off will also be attended by a
number of magazines that will be doing stories on the culinary scene in
Franklin County which should be some very good advertising for our area.
The
Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ
Cook-off with chefs competing for thousands of dollars in prizes.
Over
50 teams from around the southeast are expected to take part which makes it a
great way to advertise your business!
There
are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken
sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All
of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business
including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio Mentions,
Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, and visibility in the park
during the event and much more!
You can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce at 653-9419.
