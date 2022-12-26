Monday, December 26, 2022

The 2023 Butts and Clucks event is looking for sponsors and this would be a great year for your business to get involved as the event will be highlighted on a series on the Food Network next year

The 2023 Butts and Clucks event is looking for sponsors and this would be a great year for your business to get involved as the event will be highlighted on a series on the Food Network next year.

 

TDC Director John Solomon told county commissioners last week that the 2023 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off that will be held January 19th thru the 21st will have the Food Network filming an episode of an upcoming series.

 

The Franklin County episode is scheduled to air in July of 2023.

 

He said the cook-off will also be attended by a number of magazines that will be doing stories on the culinary scene in Franklin County which should be some very good advertising for our area.

 

The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ Cook-off with chefs competing for thousands of dollars in prizes.

 

Over 50 teams from around the southeast are expected to take part which makes it a great way to advertise your business!

 

There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.

 

All of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, and visibility in the park during the event and much more!

 

You can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce at 653-9419.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment