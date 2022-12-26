Island View Park in Carrabelle is now open to the public.
The County owned park was re-opened at noon on Thursday, December 22nd.
A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in January, date to be announced.
Island View Park, which is located just east of Carrabelle, was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, just two months after it opened to the public.
The park was repaired at a cost of about 1.6 million dollars, funded primarily through money received by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The cost to rebuild the park included about $421,000 for mitigation work to make the park more resilient to damage from future storms.
