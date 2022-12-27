The fight continues to get high speed internet
to every household in Franklin County that wants it, but there are plenty of
roadblocks.
The first hurdle was to get at least 10 percent
of Franklin County residents to take an internet speed test that showed what
type of speeds local households are getting.
The
speed tests showed whether homes in Franklin County are getting a minimum of 25
megabits per second download speeds and 3 megabits per second upload speeds
which is the bare minimum to be considered high-speed internet.
We were able to get over that hurdle pretty
easily.
Now there is a second and even bigger problem.
The FCC recently released in internet speed map
with information provided by internet providers, telling the FCC that they are already giving us high-speed internet.
It is important for people to check that map
and see if your true internet speed is being provided.
If it is not you need to submit a challenge.
There is a deadline of January 13th
to submit a challenge, so please check the map as soon as you can.
The map is available at the FCC website, we
have posted a link on this story at Oysterradio.com and at the Oyster Radio
Facebook Page.
We have also posted a link to the page telling
you how to submit a challenge to the map.
The information should also be available at the
Franklin County website at franklincountyflorida.com.
https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home
https://help.bdc.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/articles/10476040597787-How-to-Submit-an-Availability-Challenge
No comments:
Post a Comment