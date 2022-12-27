Franklin County is having a hard time finding
companies who want to install the new fuel farm at the Apalachicola airport.
The County began working to get a new fuel farm after
Hurricane Michael hit our area in October, 2018.
After the storm. the Apalachicola Airport was the
only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost
Pensacola.
And while everything worked well, it could have
been much different because of the age of the fuel farm.
In 2021, the County was awarded a 1 million dollar
grant through Triumph Gulf Coast to install the new fuel farm which will
include two new 12,000-gallon tanks, an entirely new fuel system, and
self-serve card reader - It will also include a back-up generator for the
system.
The rest of the money will come from a 1.2 million
dollar grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, while the county
will have to provide about $25,000.
The problem now is the county can’t find accompany
to install the fuel farm.
The County first sought bids for the project in July,
but received no bids.
The county re-bid the project last month and again
received no interest.
Many of the companies who have a license to do
that type of work said they are either just too busy at this time or are having
a hard time getting cost estimates together to create a bid.
The county has since received assurances from one
company that if the project is re-bid that they will submit a bid, so commissioners
voted last week to bid the project again to see if the third time is a charm.
