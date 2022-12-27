Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Franklin County is having a hard time finding companies who want to install the new fuel farm at the Apalachicola airport.

 

The County began working to get a new fuel farm after Hurricane Michael hit our area in October, 2018.

 

After the storm. the Apalachicola Airport was the only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.

 

And while everything worked well, it could have been much different because of the age of the fuel farm.

 

In 2021, the County was awarded a 1 million dollar grant through Triumph Gulf Coast to install the new fuel farm which will include two new 12,000-gallon tanks, an entirely new fuel system, and self-serve card reader - It will also include a back-up generator for the system.

 

The rest of the money will come from a 1.2 million dollar grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, while the county will have to provide about $25,000.

 

The problem now is the county can’t find accompany to install the fuel farm.

 

The County first sought bids for the project in July, but received no bids.

 

The county re-bid the project last month and again received no interest.

 

Many of the companies who have a license to do that type of work said they are either just too busy at this time or are having a hard time getting cost estimates together to create a bid.

 

The county has since received assurances from one company that if the project is re-bid that they will submit a bid, so commissioners voted last week to bid the project again to see if the third time is a charm.




