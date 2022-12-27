Franklin County is now
looking for people who would like to serve on a new Apalachicola Airport Advisory
Committee.
That Airport Advisory Committee was
disbanded by the commission in 2017 – at that time it helped the county oversee
activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; and provided recommendations and
advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.
The Apalachicola airport is located just west of
Apalachicola, in District 4, which is represented by commissioner Ottice
Amison.
His goal in reforming the board is to have a group of dedicated
people who can get grant money for the airport and stimulate economic development
at the site.
Unlike many boards in the county, the members will not be
chosen from each commission district.
Instead, the county would like members with aviation
knowledge on the board, as well as business-oriented people who can help drive
economic development and bring more businesses to the airport and the vacant
properties around it.
More information about applying for board membership
should soon find more information on the county website at
franklincountyflorida.com.
