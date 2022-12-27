Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Franklin County is now looking for people who would like to serve on a new Apalachicola Airport Advisory Committee

Franklin County is now looking for people who would like to serve on a new Apalachicola Airport Advisory Committee.  

 

That Airport Advisory Committee was disbanded by the commission in 2017 – at that time it helped the county oversee activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; and provided recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.

 

The Apalachicola airport is located just west of Apalachicola, in District 4, which is represented by commissioner Ottice Amison.

 

His goal in reforming the board is to have a group of dedicated people who can get grant money for the airport and stimulate economic development at the site.

 

Unlike many boards in the county, the members will not be chosen from each commission district.

 

Instead, the county would like members with aviation knowledge on the board, as well as business-oriented people who can help drive economic development and bring more businesses to the airport and the vacant properties around it.

 

More information about applying for board membership should soon find more information on the county website at franklincountyflorida.com.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment