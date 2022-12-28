Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

Vacasa unlocks the possibilities of how we enjoy vacation homes. They take care of managing their homeowners’ vacation houses so they can actually enjoy their free time (and their home when they want to). And their guests book vacations with peace of mind, knowing they’re going to find exactly what they’re looking for without any surprises.

We’re on a mission to create the best vacation home experience for everyone, everywhere!


Featured Property – Sunshine Shell-A

Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and conveniently located in beautiful Windmark Beach, Florida, Sunshine Shell-A is steps away from the white sands of the gulf and offers a luxurious interior dressed in all the comforts of home! This beautiful house has something for everyone and is the perfect place to stage your next vacation! Visit this property at www.vacasa.com/unit/52347.

﻿

Your vacation is what we do!

 

Vacasa

101 Williams Ave. Port St Joe, FL

(850) 247-9763

www.vacasa.com

Transportation is often the vital link between not only quality of life, but also, jobs, access to medical care, and other life sustaining needs for some of the most vulnerable citizens.


Arc on the Gulf is committed to providing safe, reliable, efficient, and accessible transportation services to its customers, including transportation services for folks with cognitive disabilities.


Find out more about Arc on the Gulf at www.arconthegulf.com.

 

Arc on the Gulf

122 Water Plant Road, Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 229-6550 Rides

(850) 229-6327 APD Services

www.arconthegulf.com

Be sure to visit Kelly Rene Hair Salon! Whether you need a completely new hairstyle, color retouch or a quick manicure, you'll find it there. Kelly Rene Hair Salon’s goal is to pamper you from head to toe and to bring out your individual, natural beauty.  Clients of this salon will experience fashion-forward hairstyle trends to match their personal style. Make a statement at your next big event with a confident new look from Kelly Rene Hair Studio.


Kelly Rene Hair Salon is open Monday thru Saturday and is conveniently located at 302-B Reid Ave, in the heart of downtown Port Saint Joe, FL. Book your apportionment today!


Kelly Rene hair Salon

302-B Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 323-2834

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054627211127st.com

www.capeandcoast.com

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment