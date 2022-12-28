Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Franklin County Humane Society can use your help as they continue to try to solve Franklin County's pet overpopulation problem.

 

2022 has been a busy year for the Humane Society.

 

Over the past year they took in 635 dogs and cats.

 

For a small county in North Florida, that’s a lot of animals to house, feed, water, vaccinate, bathe, spay/neuter, exercise, and clean up after.

 

And that doesn’t even include the medical emergencies some animals arrive with such as broken bones, skin conditions, upper respiratory diseases, parasites, and eye and ear infections.

 

But even with all of the challenges, the humane society has a 95% live release rate which includes adoptions, transports to partner shelters, and owner returns.

 

Statewide, the average adoption rate is just 85%.

 

Donating to the Franklin County Humane Society is very easy and it’s tax deductible.

 

You can drop off a check at the shelter on Highway 65 in Eastpoint or mail in a check to Franklin County Humane Society, PO Box 417, Eastpoint, FL 32328

You can donate on their webpage at www.forgottenpets.org and use the PayPal link at the bottom of the home page.


You can also give at donation jars located at merchants around Franklin County.

 

And if you donate $250 or more, You'll get a Franklin County Humane Society t-shirt or a customized plaque in remembrance of a loved one or beloved pet to hang on their new “Rainbow Bridge Memorial” at the shelter.



