The
Franklin County Humane Society can use your help as they continue to try to
solve Franklin County's pet overpopulation problem.
2022
has been a busy year for the Humane Society.
Over the past year they took in 635 dogs and
cats.
For a small county in North Florida, that’s a
lot of animals to house, feed, water, vaccinate, bathe, spay/neuter, exercise,
and clean up after.
And that doesn’t even include the medical emergencies
some animals arrive with such as broken bones, skin conditions, upper
respiratory diseases, parasites, and eye
and ear infections.
But
even with all of the challenges, the humane society has a 95% live release rate which includes adoptions,
transports to partner shelters, and owner returns.
Statewide, the average adoption rate is just
85%.
Donating
to the Franklin County Humane Society is very easy and it’s tax deductible.
You
can drop off a check at the shelter on Highway 65 in Eastpoint or mail in a
check to Franklin County Humane Society, PO Box 417, Eastpoint, FL 32328
You can donate on their webpage at www.forgottenpets.org and use the PayPal link at the bottom of the home page.
You can also give at donation jars located at merchants around Franklin County.
And
if you donate $250 or more, You'll get a Franklin County Humane Society t-shirt
or a customized plaque in remembrance of a loved one or beloved pet to
hang on their new “Rainbow Bridge Memorial” at the shelter.
