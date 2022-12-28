Keeping up with Franklin County's various construction
projects will soon be much easier and more convenient.
Franklin County is currently adding a new page on the
county's official website dedicated to the status of county projects, including
work going on at the airport in Apalachicola.
Not only will you be able to find out what projects are
ongoing, but you can also see the project’s funding source, and whether it’s in
the design phase or already under construction.
The page will also include a timetable for when the project
will be completed as well as a photo section so you can see the progress of
each project.
The action was taken because of the large number of people
requesting information about local park projects.
The page is currently under construction, but is expected to
be complete by the New Year.
Once complete, users will be able to access the page through
franklincountyflorida.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment