Earlier this month, Franklin County received a nearly 160-thousand-dollar historic preservation grant agreement from the Florida Department of State for the Carrabelle Beach Wayside Park Repairs.
The wayside park was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ and eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.
The pavilions and restroom building there have neared a critical point with the deterioration of the concrete picnic pavilions.
The project has just gone out for bid and will include the restoration of 14 historic picnic pavilions and the exterior of the restroom building.
Work on the pavilions and restroom will include selective demolition of loose material, and the restoration of the concrete by coating it with an epoxy based anti-corrosion and bonding agent.
The project also includes replace roofing with a PVC membrane roofing material with stainless steel fasteners for thermal and moisture protection.
And everything will then be painted.
Commissioners pointed out that the site will continue to have its retro look, it will just be safer for the people who use it.
The bids for this project will be opened at the second meeting in January.
Any costs not covered by the state historic preservation grant will come from Tourist Development Council sales tax proceeds.
