Franklin County is considering converting the old Carrabelle Annex building into an Emergency Medical Service Substation.
The Annex, which used to serve as a Department of Transportation Office, is located just east of Carrabelle, which would give ambulances quicker response times to Lanark Village and Alligator Point.
The current substation is in a strip mall just west of the city.
Franklin County has a 30-year lease on the annex and as part of the $1 a year lease, the County is responsible for maintaining the building.
The building is currently in need of substantial repairs – it suffered substantial roof damage during Hurricane Michael in 2018 and would need other repairs and upgrades to make it suitable for EMS.
The county has contacted a company called Florida Retrofit in the hopes they will be able to provide an estimate of what it would cost to repair and convert the building into an EMS substation.
The Annex, which used to serve as a Department of Transportation Office, is located just east of Carrabelle, which would give ambulances quicker response times to Lanark Village and Alligator Point.
The current substation is in a strip mall just west of the city.
Franklin County has a 30-year lease on the annex and as part of the $1 a year lease, the County is responsible for maintaining the building.
The building is currently in need of substantial repairs – it suffered substantial roof damage during Hurricane Michael in 2018 and would need other repairs and upgrades to make it suitable for EMS.
The county has contacted a company called Florida Retrofit in the hopes they will be able to provide an estimate of what it would cost to repair and convert the building into an EMS substation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment