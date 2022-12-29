The recreational harvest of gag grouper and gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters on January the 1st.
The recreational harvest of gag grouper for all Gulf state waters will re-open on September 1st.
This modification of the Gulf gag grouper recreational season was approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last July in order to reduce overfishing and improve gag grouper abundance.
Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf state waters will re-open on March 1st.
To target gag grouper, you have to be signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler.
Signing up for the designation is easy, no-cost and helps the FWC paint a clearer picture of how many people are targeting reef fish and what they are seeing and harvesting on the water.
The State Reef Fish Angler designation may be obtained anywhere FWC saltwater fishing licenses are sold including GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or at tackle shops, sporting goods stores, and tax collector’s offices.
The recreational harvest of gag grouper for all Gulf state waters will re-open on September 1st.
This modification of the Gulf gag grouper recreational season was approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last July in order to reduce overfishing and improve gag grouper abundance.
Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf state waters will re-open on March 1st.
To target gag grouper, you have to be signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler.
Signing up for the designation is easy, no-cost and helps the FWC paint a clearer picture of how many people are targeting reef fish and what they are seeing and harvesting on the water.
The State Reef Fish Angler designation may be obtained anywhere FWC saltwater fishing licenses are sold including GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or at tackle shops, sporting goods stores, and tax collector’s offices.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment