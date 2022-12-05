The City of Apalachicola will host a Vulnerability Analysis workshop on Tuesday, December 6th at 3:30 pm.
The City of Apalachicola was recently awarded 72,500 dollars from the state to update its City-wide vulnerability assessment including peril of flood amendments.
The purpose of the workshop is to provide an overview of the City’s previous vulnerability analysis efforts and allow the public to provide input.
It is also an opportunity to suggest changes to the focus areas and strategies that were identified in a 2017 vulnerability report.
You may view the City’s existing vulnerability Analysis online at www.cityofapalachicola.com
The workshop will be held at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
