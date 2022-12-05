The Franklin County School will have to start looking for a new head football coach.
Last week, head football coach and school athletic director, Dirk Strunk announced that he is retiring.
Coach Strunk has coached the Seahawks for three years and has been a coach and teacher for 28 years.
He said health issues are the main reason for deciding to retire at this time.
His wife Kathy will continue to teach at the Franklin County school, and they do not plan to move as they consider Franklin County their home.
In a letter announcing his retirement, Coach Strunk said the nice part is on Friday nights he will be able to watch our Seahawks play and not be as stressed.
